Can Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Offer Investors Safety?

Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.14% on 08/10/20. The shares fell to a low of $22.09 before closing at $22.42. Intraday shares traded counted 0.57 million, which was 35.67% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 888.31K. SHOO’s previous close was $21.95 while the outstanding shares total 78.52M. The firm has a beta of 1.10, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 54.42, and a growth ratio of 5.44. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 51.20, with weekly volatility at 3.69% and ATR at 1.03. The SHOO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $16.38 and a $44.79 high.

Investors have identified the Footwear & Accessories company Steven Madden Ltd. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.82 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SHOO, the company has in raw cash 318.1 million on their books with 36.89 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 635921000 million total, with 237892000 million as their total liabilities.

SHOO were able to record 53.55 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 54.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 57.87 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Steven Madden Ltd. recorded a total of 142.81 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -214.84% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -151.5%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 86.92 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 55.89 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 78.52M with the revenue now reading -0.21 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.26 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.95 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SHOO sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SHOO attractive?

In related news, President, VARELA AMELIA sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 15. The sale was performed at an average price of 44.19, for a total value of 282,816. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Smith Robert Garrett now sold 3,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 144,644. Also, Director, SCHWARTZ THOMAS H. sold 17,314 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 05. The shares were price at an average price of 42.77 per share, with a total market value of 740,520. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Merchandising Officer, Frieders Karla now holds 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 519,625. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.70%.

1 out of 13 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 10 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Steven Madden Ltd.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SHOO stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $23.10.