Are TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Prospects Worsening?

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) shares fell to a low of $86.30 before closing at $86.36. Intraday shares traded counted 0.99 million, which was 16.55% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.19M. TRU’s previous close was $87.38 while the outstanding shares total 189.90M. The firm has a beta of 1.22, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 52.98, and a growth ratio of 4.83. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 44.93, with weekly volatility at 1.45% and ATR at 1.96. The TRU stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $52.50 and a $101.16 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.17% on 08/10/20.

Investors have identified the Consulting Services company TransUnion as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $16.26 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

TransUnion (TRU) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1064700000 million total, with 582200000 million as their total liabilities.

TRU were able to record 291.8 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 158.1 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 379.4 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for TransUnion (TRU)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, TransUnion recorded a total of 634.4 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -4.33% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -8.39%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 218.6 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 415.8 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 189.90M with the revenue now reading 0.00 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.47 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.55 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TRU sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TRU attractive?

In related news, EVP – Global Solutions, Martin Timothy J sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 03. The sale was performed at an average price of 89.23, for a total value of 267,690. As the sale deal closes, the EVP & CFO, Cello Todd M now sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 624,610. Also, EVP – Operations, MAULDIN RICHARD DANE sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jul 22. The shares were price at an average price of 90.00 per share, with a total market value of 135,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the President, International, Neenan David M now holds 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,853,400. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

11 out of 18 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on TransUnion. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TRU stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $98.29.