The Futility of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)’s Fundamentals

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has a beta of 1.41, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 20.50, and a growth ratio of 1.37. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 50.36, with weekly volatility at 4.51% and ATR at 3.17. The ALB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $48.89 and a $99.40 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.32% on 08/07/20. The shares fell to a low of $82.65 before closing at $84.44. Intraday shares traded counted 1.24 million, which was 4.92% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.30M. ALB’s previous close was $83.34 while the outstanding shares total 106.33M.

Investors have identified the Specialty Chemicals company Albemarle Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $8.86 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ALB, the company has in raw cash 736.7 million on their books with 428.01 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2292409000 million total, with 1420803000 million as their total liabilities.

ALB were able to record -211.07 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 123.59 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 207.92 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Albemarle Corporation (ALB)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Albemarle Corporation recorded a total of 764.05 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -15.84% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 3.3%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 530.69 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 233.36 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 106.33M with the revenue now reading 0.81 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.72 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 6.04 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ALB sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ALB attractive?

In related news, EVP, Chief Admin Officer, NARWOLD KAREN G sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 28. The sale was performed at an average price of 78.11, for a total value of 41,476. As the sale deal closes, the EVP & CFO, Tozier Scott now sold 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 49,209. Also, EVP, Chief Admin Officer, NARWOLD KAREN G sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 26. The shares were price at an average price of 85.19 per share, with a total market value of 212,549. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP & CFO, Tozier Scott now holds 473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 40,295. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

5 out of 22 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 11 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Albemarle Corporation. 4 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ALB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $74.36.