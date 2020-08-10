Should You Buy Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) shares fell to a low of $17.14 before closing at $17.47. Intraday shares traded counted 0.4 million, which was 37.73% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 650.32K. VVNT’s previous close was $17.04 while the outstanding shares total 151.01M. The firm stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63.75, with weekly volatility at 4.50% and ATR at 0.73. The VVNT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $8.51 and a $32.00 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.52% on 08/07/20.

Investors have identified the Security & Protection Services company Vivint Smart Home Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.03 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 418406000 million total, with 636376000 million as their total liabilities.

VVNT were able to record 71.56 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 244.4 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 77.5 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Vivint Smart Home Inc. recorded a total of 306.0 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 8.15% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 0.91%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 82.01 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 223.99 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 151.01M with the revenue now reading -0.49 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.48 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.14 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on VVNT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of VVNT attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, Pedersen Todd R. bought 10,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 14. The purchase was performed at an average price of 11.61, for a total value of 126,180. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, Pedersen Todd R. now bought 25,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 293,785. Also, Chief Executive Officer, Pedersen Todd R. bought 25,367 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 12. The shares were cost at an average price of 12.93 per share, with a total market value of 327,981. Following this completion of disposal, the Chief Revenue Officer, Santiago Todd M now holds 4,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 51,636. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.

2 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Vivint Smart Home Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the VVNT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $14.20.