RDFN Stock: Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) Is Still Worth a Bite

Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) shares fell to a low of $42.81 before closing at $43.69. Intraday shares traded counted 1.95 million, which was -28.31% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.52M. RDFN’s previous close was $43.38 while the outstanding shares total 98.79M. The firm stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 60.14, with weekly volatility at 5.35% and ATR at 2.58. The RDFN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.63 and a $44.75 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.71% on 08/07/20.

Investors have identified the Real Estate Services company Redfin Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.32 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Redfin Corporation (RDFN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For RDFN, the company has in raw cash 360.45 million on their books with 59.4 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 586747000 million total, with 139365000 million as their total liabilities.

RDFN were able to record 2.67 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 113.01 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 8.74 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Redfin Corporation (RDFN)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Redfin Corporation recorded a total of 213.66 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 7.43% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 10.61%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 167.63 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 46.04 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 98.79M with the revenue now reading -0.08 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.24 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.88 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on RDFN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of RDFN attractive?

In related news, Chief Technology Officer, Frey Bridget sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jul 06. The sale was performed at an average price of 42.51, for a total value of 212,550. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Financial Officer, Nielsen Christopher John now sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 120,930. Also, Chief Growth Officer, Wiener Adam sold 6,549 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 15. The shares were price at an average price of 31.50 per share, with a total market value of 206,294. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Growth Officer, Wiener Adam now holds 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 690,600. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.60%.

5 out of 17 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 9 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Redfin Corporation. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the RDFN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $40.85.