Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW): The Fundamentals Have Changed

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 45.59, with weekly volatility at 2.61% and ATR at 2.19. The LW stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $39.06 and a $96.32 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.88 million, which was 42.88% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.54M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.18% on 08/07/20. The shares fell to a low of $62.54 before closing at $62.75. LW’s previous close was $63.50 while the outstanding shares total 146.20M. The firm has a beta of 0.76, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 25.23, and a growth ratio of 3.60.

Investors have identified the Packaged Foods company Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $9.28 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For LW, the company has in raw cash 1.36 billion on their books with 547.5 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2302600000 million total, with 1024900000 million as their total liabilities.

LW were able to record 406.3 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 1.35 billion. In cash movements, the company had a total of 574.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. recorded a total of 846.9 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -18.48% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -10.67%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 735.8 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 111.1 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 146.20M with the revenue now reading -0.01 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.12 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.50 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on LW sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of LW attractive?

In related news, Director, NIBLOCK ROBERT A bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jul 30. The purchase was performed at an average price of 59.70, for a total value of 149,250. As the purchase deal closes, the Senior Vice President, Smith Michael Jared now sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 501,727. Also, Senior Vice President, Miller Sharon L. sold 3,943 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 09. The shares were cost at an average price of 91.15 per share, with a total market value of 359,387. Following this completion of disposal, the Vice President and Controller, MADARIETA BERNADETTE M now holds 3,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 317,573. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

3 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LW stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $68.00.