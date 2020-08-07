Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) weekly volatility stands at 3.28%: What It Means

Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX) has a beta of 1.22, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 185.40, and a growth ratio of 37.08. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.85, with weekly volatility at 3.28% and ATR at 0.54. The VREX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $14.27 and a $33.00 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.89% on 08/06/20. The shares fell to a low of $16.01 before closing at $16.13. Intraday shares traded counted 0.23 million, which was 65.39% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 676.44K. VREX’s previous close was $16.61 while the outstanding shares total 39.10M.

Investors have identified the Medical Devices company Varex Imaging Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $637.94 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For VREX, the company has in raw cash 24.2 million on their books with 35.7 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 454000000 million total, with 198100000 million as their total liabilities.

VREX were able to record 9.7 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -5.7 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 23.9 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Varex Imaging Corporation recorded a total of 197.0 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 0.61% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -1.57%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 139.4 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 57.6 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 39.10M with the revenue now reading -0.05 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.36 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.30 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on VREX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of VREX attractive?

In related news, Chief Accounting Officer, Yankton Kevin Bruce sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jul 20. The sale was performed at an average price of 16.34, for a total value of 26,618. As the sale deal closes, the SVP and GM, X-ray Detectors, Giambattista Brian W now sold 564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 10,129. Also, SVP and GM, X-ray Detectors, Giambattista Brian W sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 18. The shares were price at an average price of 25.29 per share, with a total market value of 39,275. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, REINHARDT ERICH R now holds 15,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 390,567. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.