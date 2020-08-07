Something To Watch Before Buying Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT)

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) has a beta of 3.86. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 51.28, with weekly volatility at 9.98% and ATR at 0.31. The WATT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.61 and a $4.29 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.31% on 08/06/20. The shares fell to a low of $2.87 before closing at $3.23. Intraday shares traded counted 1.34 million, which was 42.9% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.35M. WATT’s previous close was $3.22 while the outstanding shares total 40.88M.

Investors have identified the Scientific & Technical Instruments company Energous Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $135.50 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Energous Corporation (WATT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For WATT, the company has in raw cash 19.96 million on their books with 0.76 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 20375000 million total, with 3248000 million as their total liabilities.

WATT were able to record -7.34 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -1.72 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -7.34 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Energous Corporation (WATT)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Energous Corporation recorded a total of 62000.0 in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -8.06% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 25.81%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 40000.0 trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 22000.0. This allows shareholders to hold on to 40.88M with the revenue now reading -0.25 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.18 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -1.27 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on WATT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of WATT attractive?

In related news, COO & EVP, Engineering, Johnston Cesar sold 5,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 26. The sale was performed at an average price of 2.84, for a total value of 15,373. As the sale deal closes, the Senior Vice President & CFO, Sereda Brian J now sold 11,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 20,378. Also, Senior VP, Product Marketing, Sahejpal Neeraj sold 10,177 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 15. The shares were price at an average price of 1.84 per share, with a total market value of 18,726. Following this completion of acquisition, the COO & EVP, Engineering, Johnston Cesar now holds 24,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 44,752. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.60%.