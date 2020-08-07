SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) is trading at $206.32 at press time: False Bounce or Growth Revival?

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 66.97, with weekly volatility at 8.69% and ATR at 11.99. The SEDG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $62.37 and a $221.25 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.96 million, which was -64.65% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.19M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -4.51% on 08/06/20. The shares fell to a low of $201.00 before closing at $206.32. SEDG’s previous close was $216.06 while the outstanding shares total 49.19M. The firm has a beta of 0.80, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 62.54, and a growth ratio of 3.13.

Investors have identified the Solar company SolarEdge Technologies Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $10.25 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SEDG, the company has in raw cash 324.07 million on their books with 15.05 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 955919000 million total, with 389681000 million as their total liabilities.

SEDG were able to record 80.69 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 100.17 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 107.75 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. recorded a total of 431.22 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 36.95% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 3.01%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 363.44 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 67.78 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 49.19M with the revenue now reading 0.86 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.44 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.90 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SEDG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SEDG attractive?

In related news, VP, Marketing&Product Strategy, Handelsman Lior sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jul 15. The sale was performed at an average price of 171.80, for a total value of 1,718,019. As the sale deal closes, the VP, Marketing&Product Strategy, Handelsman Lior now sold 9,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,596,672. Also, VP, Marketing&Product Strategy, Handelsman Lior sold 10,380 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jul 13. The shares were price at an average price of 164.51 per share, with a total market value of 1,707,618. Following this completion of acquisition, the VP, Marketing&Product Strategy, Handelsman Lior now holds 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,114,667. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.30%.

4 out of 13 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on SolarEdge Technologies Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SEDG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $139.14.