J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) shares fell to a low of $131.03 before closing at $133.89. Intraday shares traded counted 0.76 million, which was 9.89% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 841.43K. JBHT’s previous close was $131.84 while the outstanding shares total 105.51M. The firm has a beta of 1.01, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 29.24, and a growth ratio of 2.90. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 62.61, with weekly volatility at 2.15% and ATR at 3.20. The JBHT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $75.29 and a $138.76 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.55% on 08/06/20.

Investors have identified the Integrated Freight & Logistics company J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $14.09 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1544697000 million total, with 970682000 million as their total liabilities.

JBHT were able to record 297.64 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 239.65 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 639.95 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. recorded a total of 2.15 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -5.41% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -6.3%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.19 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 956.68 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 105.51M with the revenue now reading 1.15 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.83 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.89 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on JBHT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of JBHT attractive?

In related news, Retired, MATTHEWS TERRENCE D sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jul 29. The sale was performed at an average price of 130.25, for a total value of 260,500. As the sale deal closes, the VP, Treasurer, Bracy Kevin now sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 166,445. Also, Retired, MATTHEWS TERRENCE D sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jul 21. The shares were price at an average price of 135.00 per share, with a total market value of 243,675. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chairman of the Board, THOMPSON JAMES K now holds 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,025,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.80%.

4 out of 22 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 15 have maintained a Hold recommendation on J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the JBHT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $137.32.