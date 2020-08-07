Is Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Still Worth A Bite?

Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) previous close was $162.59 while the outstanding shares total 173.41M. The firm has a beta of 1.43. SGEN’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.49% on 08/06/20. The shares fell to a low of $159.25 before closing at $161.80. Intraday shares traded counted 0.73 million, which was 42.43% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.27M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 42.76, with weekly volatility at 3.96% and ATR at 6.22. The SGEN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $65.44 and a $187.99 high.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company Seattle Genetics Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $28.83 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1330582000 million total, with 282615000 million as their total liabilities.

SGEN were able to record -202.49 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -157.24 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -155.34 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Seattle Genetics Inc. recorded a total of 278.0 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 21.42% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 15.64%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 48.24 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 229.75 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 173.41M with the revenue now reading -0.12 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.58 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -1.33 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SGEN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SGEN attractive?

In related news, Chief Financial Officer, SIMPSON TODD E sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 03. The sale was performed at an average price of 165.72, for a total value of 3,314,418. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Technical Officer, HIMES VAUGHN B now sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,435,363. Also, President and CEO, SIEGALL CLAY B sold 28,472 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jul 08. The shares were price at an average price of 175.08 per share, with a total market value of 4,984,808. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP, Commercial, ROMP CHARLES R now holds 712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 119,253. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.00%.

11 out of 19 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Seattle Genetics Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SGEN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $172.69.