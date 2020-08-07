Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) shares fell to a low of $64.80 before closing at $65.05. Intraday shares traded counted 0.65 million, which was 34.69% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 992.96K. CRUS’s previous close was $66.32 while the outstanding shares total 58.53M. The firm has a beta of 0.97, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 24.60, and a growth ratio of 2.89. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.15, with weekly volatility at 5.59% and ATR at 2.71. The CRUS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $47.04 and a $91.63 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.91% on 08/06/20.

Investors have identified the Semiconductors company Cirrus Logic Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.72 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CRUS, the company has in raw cash 285.92 million on their books with 13.89 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 689967000 million total, with 163044000 million as their total liabilities.

CRUS were able to record -1.55 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -6.2 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 0.5 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Cirrus Logic Inc. recorded a total of 242.57 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 1.78% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -15.14%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 115.1 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 127.47 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 58.53M with the revenue now reading 0.31 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.11 cents a share).

Is the stock of CRUS attractive?

In related news, Director, CARTER JOHN C sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 04. The sale was performed at an average price of 73.99, for a total value of 46,244. As the sale deal closes, the President, Forsyth John now sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 112,500. Also, Senior VP of Supply Chain, ANDERSON SCOTT ARNOLD sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 20. The shares were price at an average price of 73.85 per share, with a total market value of 886,213. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, CARTER JOHN C now holds 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 45,144. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

6 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Cirrus Logic Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CRUS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $79.75.