Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) moved up 4.69% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) previous close was $13.34 while the outstanding shares total 154.70M. The firm has a beta of 1.26, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 6.18, and a growth ratio of 1.03. ASB’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.20% on 08/06/20. The shares fell to a low of $13.14 before closing at $13.18. Intraday shares traded counted 0.94 million, which was 29.05% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.32M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 45.99, with weekly volatility at 2.58% and ATR at 0.51. The ASB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $10.23 and a $22.60 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Associated Banc-Corp as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.07 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

ASB were able to record 263.54 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 1.42 billion. In cash movements, the company had a total of 286.12 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Associated Banc-Corp (ASB)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Associated Banc-Corp recorded a total of 224.84 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -36.15% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -17.08%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 34.97 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 189.87 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 154.70M with the revenue now reading 0.98 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.26 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.97 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ASB sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ASB attractive?

In related news, Chief Financial Officer, Del Moral-Niles Christopher bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 03. The purchase was performed at an average price of 12.98, for a total value of 25,960. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Haddad Michael J now bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 50,000. Also, Director, KLAPPA GALE E bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 09. The shares were cost at an average price of 25.00 per share, with a total market value of 50,000. Following this completion of disposal, the Executive Vice President, Lau Timothy J now holds 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 25,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.50%.

0 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 9 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Associated Banc-Corp. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ASB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $15.33.