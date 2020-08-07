Are Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Prospects Worsening?

Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.14, with weekly volatility at 4.66% and ATR at 2.79. The LDOS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $68.00 and a $125.84 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.24 million, which was -16.04% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.07M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.43% on 08/06/20. The shares fell to a low of $89.555 before closing at $91.01. LDOS’s previous close was $89.73 while the outstanding shares total 142.00M. The firm has a beta of 1.09, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 22.04, and a growth ratio of 2.13.

Investors have identified the Information Technology Services company Leidos Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $12.55 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For LDOS, the company has in raw cash 588.0 million on their books with 854.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 3052000000 million total, with 3429000000 million as their total liabilities.

LDOS were able to record 704.0 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -35.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 794.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Leidos Holdings Inc. recorded a total of 2.91 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 6.38% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 0.86%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 2.53 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 383.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 142.00M with the revenue now reading 1.08 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.07 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 5.17 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on LDOS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of LDOS attractive?

In related news, Director, JOHN MIRIAM E sold 2,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 10. The sale was performed at an average price of 105.89, for a total value of 270,655. As the sale deal closes, the Chief of Business Development, Stevens Roy E now sold 2,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 283,543. Also, Director, Fubini David G sold 4,865 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 11. The shares were price at an average price of 102.80 per share, with a total market value of 500,128. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, May Gary Stephen now holds 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 61,362. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

10 out of 15 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Leidos Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LDOS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $117.17.