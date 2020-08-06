Should You Buy Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) shares fell to a low of $101.28 before closing at $102.27. Intraday shares traded counted 1.14 million, which was -23.64% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 924.10K. EXR’s previous close was $105.12 while the outstanding shares total 129.29M. The firm has a beta of 0.21, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 30.68, and a growth ratio of 5.11. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.05, with weekly volatility at 3.16% and ATR at 2.64. The EXR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $72.70 and a $124.46 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.71% on 08/05/20.

Investors have identified the REIT – Industrial company Extra Space Storage Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $12.97 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

EXR were able to record 142.62 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 27.2 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 189.26 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Extra Space Storage Inc. recorded a total of 332.45 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 6.29% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -1.01%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 175.26 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 157.19 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 129.29M with the revenue now reading 0.90 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.20 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.88 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on EXR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of EXR attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, Margolis Joseph D sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 23. The sale was performed at an average price of 93.24, for a total value of 233,106. As the sale deal closes, the EVP/Chief Marketing Officer, OVERTURF JAMES now sold 833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 80,942. Also, EVP/Chief Marketing Officer, OVERTURF JAMES sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 16. The shares were price at an average price of 97.79 per share, with a total market value of 81,456. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP/Chief Legal Officer, McNeal Gwyn Goodson now holds 5,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 577,841. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.00%.

5 out of 15 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Extra Space Storage Inc.. 3 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the EXR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $100.50.