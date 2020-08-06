Should You Buy Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) shares fell to a low of $103.97 before closing at $104.75. Intraday shares traded counted 0.65 million, which was 24.74% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 865.18K. DOV’s previous close was $103.33 while the outstanding shares total 143.96M. The firm has a beta of 1.41, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 22.69, and a growth ratio of 18.30. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.91, with weekly volatility at 1.68% and ATR at 2.29. The DOV stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $62.95 and a $120.26 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.37% on 08/05/20.

Investors have identified the Specialty Industrial Machinery company Dover Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $15.32 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Dover Corporation (DOV) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2799445000 million total, with 2113761000 million as their total liabilities.

DOV were able to record 268.5 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 251.78 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 347.67 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Dover Corporation (DOV)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Dover Corporation recorded a total of 1.5 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -20.78% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -10.46%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 947.58 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 551.6 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 143.96M with the revenue now reading 0.87 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.89 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 5.93 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on DOV sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of DOV attractive?

In related news, Director, Spiegel Eric A. bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 16. The purchase was performed at an average price of 79.00, for a total value of 39,500. As the purchase deal closes, the SVP Operations, Malinas David J. now bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 46,675. Also, Director, Spiegel Eric A. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 25. The shares were cost at an average price of 110.60 per share, with a total market value of 110,600. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, GRAHAM KRISTIANE C now holds 4,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 578,726. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

10 out of 17 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Dover Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the DOV stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $117.27.