Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) moved down -10.34% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) previous close was $12.16 while the outstanding shares total 397.49M. LEVI’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.97% on 08/05/20. The shares fell to a low of $12.19 before closing at $12.40. Intraday shares traded counted 1.2 million, which was 30.75% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.74M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 43.23, with weekly volatility at 2.76% and ATR at 0.47. The LEVI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.09 and a $20.70 high.

Investors have identified the Apparel Manufacturing company Levi Strauss & Co. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.95 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 3052353000 million total, with 1592412000 million as their total liabilities.

LEVI were able to record -33.85 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 514.28 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 41.36 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Levi Strauss & Co. recorded a total of 497.54 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -163.89% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -202.71%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 327.89 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 169.65 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 397.49M with the revenue now reading -0.91 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.50 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.97 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on LEVI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of LEVI attractive?

In related news, Director, McCormick Christopher J bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jul 27. The purchase was performed at an average price of 12.13, for a total value of 14,556. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, McCormick Christopher J now bought 3,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 45,129. Also, EVP & General Counsel, JAFFE SETH sold 8,123 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jul 01. The shares were cost at an average price of 13.61 per share, with a total market value of 110,554. Following this completion of disposal, the 10% Owner, Eisenhardt Elizabeth H now holds 15,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 308,743. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 5.80%.

7 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Levi Strauss & Co.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LEVI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $16.89.