Is OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Worth A Bite? OMF 200 SMA stands at 1.73%

OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 7.93% on 08/05/20. The shares fell to a low of $29.972 before closing at $31.97. Intraday shares traded counted 2.05 million, which was -99.33% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.03M. OMF’s previous close was $29.62 while the outstanding shares total 134.32M. The firm has a beta of 2.44, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 6.91, and a growth ratio of 0.59. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 71.37, with weekly volatility at 3.77% and ATR at 1.33. The OMF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $12.21 and a $46.29 high.

Investors have identified the Credit Services company OneMain Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.32 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Potential earnings growth for OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, OneMain Holdings Inc. recorded a total of 1.08 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 7.15% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -2.69%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 271.0 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 806.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 134.32M with the revenue now reading 0.66 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.22 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 6.72 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on OMF sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of OMF attractive?

In related news, EVP and CFO, Conrad Micah R. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 13. The purchase was performed at an average price of 18.86, for a total value of 47,150. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Levine Jay N. now bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 437,600. Also, President and CEO, Shulman Douglas H. bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 16. The shares were cost at an average price of 25.39 per share, with a total market value of 19,043. Following this completion of disposal, the President and CEO, Shulman Douglas H. now holds 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 71,025. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.20%.

15 out of 17 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on OneMain Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the OMF stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $37.61.