Are Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Prospects Worsening?

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) previous close was $18.44 while the outstanding shares total 334.03M. The firm has a beta of 1.24, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 24.54, and a growth ratio of 2.53. SC’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 4.72% on 08/05/20. The shares fell to a low of $18.64 before closing at $19.31. Intraday shares traded counted 1.32 million, which was -27.06% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.04M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.40, with weekly volatility at 4.88% and ATR at 0.88. The SC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.74 and a $27.20 high.

Investors have identified the Credit Services company Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.67 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 29872570000 million total, with 508290000 million as their total liabilities.

SC were able to record -1.85 billion as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 72.16 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 1.19 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. recorded a total of 2.08 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 0.67% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -3.16%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 2.08 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 2.21 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 334.03M with the revenue now reading -0.30 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.09 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.86 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SC attractive?

In related news, Chief Risk Officer, Baer Joshua sold 6,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jul 31. The sale was performed at an average price of 18.23, for a total value of 121,858. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Technology Officer, Leaali Reza now sold 21,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 308,576. Also, Director, Alvarez Juan Carlos sold 13,291 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 06. The shares were price at an average price of 15.05 per share, with a total market value of 200,030. Following this completion of acquisition, the President and CEO, Aditya Mahesh now holds 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 74,800. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

4 out of 15 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 9 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $18.77.