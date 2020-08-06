Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57.27, with weekly volatility at 2.40% and ATR at 6.70. The APD stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $167.43 and a $299.82 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.62 million, which was -40.06% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.16M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.80% on 08/05/20. The shares fell to a low of $281.08 before closing at $284.62. APD’s previous close was $279.58 while the outstanding shares total 221.20M. The firm has a beta of 0.91, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 33.00, and a growth ratio of 3.19.

Investors have identified the Chemicals company Air Products and Chemicals Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $62.47 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For APD, the company has in raw cash 3.92 billion on their books with 824.6 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 9006500000 million total, with 2591000000 million as their total liabilities.

APD were able to record -32.0 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 1.67 billion. In cash movements, the company had a total of 2.01 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Air Products and Chemicals Inc. recorded a total of 2.07 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -7.69% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -7.32%.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 8.21 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on APD sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of APD attractive?

In related news, Director, MONSER EDWARD L bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 29. The purchase was performed at an average price of 237.60, for a total value of 47,519. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.25%.

14 out of 24 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 9 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Air Products and Chemicals Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the APD stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $290.23.