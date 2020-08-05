Why You Need To Look At This Metric Before Buying Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.42% on 08/04/20. The shares fell to a low of $28.65 before closing at $28.67. Intraday shares traded counted 0.7 million, which was 15.92% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 832.83K. RXN’s previous close was $29.38 while the outstanding shares total 120.25M. The firm has a beta of 1.58, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 22.09, and a growth ratio of 10.04. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 42.12, with weekly volatility at 3.84% and ATR at 0.95. The RXN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $18.87 and a $35.64 high.

Investors have identified the Specialty Industrial Machinery company Rexnord Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.53 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Rexnord Corporation (RXN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For RXN, the company has in raw cash 353.4 million on their books with 76.4 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1015300000 million total, with 403000000 million as their total liabilities.

RXN were able to record 39.1 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -220.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 47.6 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Rexnord Corporation (RXN)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Rexnord Corporation recorded a total of 449.1 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -13.18% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -21.8%.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.01 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on RXN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of RXN attractive?

In related news, Group Ex., President-PMC, Zaba Kevin J sold 71,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 08. The sale was performed at an average price of 31.70, for a total value of 2,257,707. As the sale deal closes, the Vice Pres.-General Counsel, Whaley Patricia M now sold 4,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 142,123. Also, President & CEO, ADAMS TODD A. sold 72,440 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 05. The shares were price at an average price of 32.29 per share, with a total market value of 2,339,185. Following this completion of acquisition, the President & CEO, ADAMS TODD A. now holds 18,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 584,535. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.00%.

6 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Rexnord Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the RXN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $35.00.