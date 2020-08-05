Should You Buy East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.51% on 08/04/20. The shares fell to a low of $34.73 before closing at $35.50. Intraday shares traded counted 1.02 million, which was 11.15% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.15M. EWBC’s previous close was $35.32 while the outstanding shares total 144.81M. The firm has a beta of 1.98, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 8.54, and a growth ratio of 1.07. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.06, with weekly volatility at 3.26% and ATR at 1.41. The EWBC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $22.55 and a $51.88 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Diversified company East West Bancorp Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.06 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

EWBC were able to record 90.79 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -181.11 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 91.7 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, East West Bancorp Inc. recorded a total of 449.19 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -3.14% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -4.02%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 86.48 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 362.71 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 144.81M with the revenue now reading 1.00 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.70 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.84 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on EWBC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of EWBC attractive?

In related news, Director, LI HERMAN Y sold 10,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 25. The sale was performed at an average price of 30.06, for a total value of 305,770. As the sale deal closes, the Director, LI HERMAN Y now sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 102,399. Also, Director, Estrada Rudolph sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 27. The shares were price at an average price of 47.61 per share, with a total market value of 125,026. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, LI HERMAN Y now holds 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 243,750. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.60%.

4 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on East West Bancorp Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the EWBC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $39.40.