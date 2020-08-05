Can Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Offer Investors Safety?

Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.08% on Tuesday. The shares closed at $16.05. Intraday shares traded counted 0.56 million, which was 45.17% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.03M. HOMB’s previous close was $16.23 while the outstanding shares total 166.01M. The firm has a beta of 1.52, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 12.76, and a growth ratio of 2.55. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.41, with weekly volatility at 3.41% and ATR at 0.67. The HOMB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.71 and a $21.04 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.68 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Potential earnings growth for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (HOMB)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) recorded a total of 171.6 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -5.65% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -0.34%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 22.93 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 148.67 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 166.01M with the revenue now reading 0.38 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.26 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.73 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HOMB sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of HOMB attractive?

In related news, Director, Hinkle James G bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 11. The purchase was performed at an average price of 13.93, for a total value of 278,598. As the purchase deal closes, the Centennial Bank CEO/President, French Tracy now bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 16,790. Also, Centennial Bank CEO/President, French Tracy bought 450 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 25. The shares were cost at an average price of 18.58 per share, with a total market value of 8,361. Following this completion of disposal, the Centennial Bank CEO/President, French Tracy now holds 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 37,173. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

5 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR). 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HOMB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $16.50.