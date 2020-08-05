Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Loss -29.24% YTD: Chances Are, Buyers Will Win the Tug-of-War

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) previous close was $37.37 while the outstanding shares total 148.52M. The firm has a beta of 0.84, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 26.99, and a growth ratio of 3.80. AIV’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.19% on 08/04/20. The shares fell to a low of $35.92 before closing at $36.55. Intraday shares traded counted 2.05 million, which was -65.35% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.24M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 43.07, with weekly volatility at 4.89% and ATR at 1.36. The AIV stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $24.53 and a $55.68 high.

Investors have identified the REIT – Residential company Apartment Investment and Management Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.37 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

AIV were able to record -20.16 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 197.11 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 77.42 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Apartment Investment and Management Company recorded a total of 224.55 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -2.53% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -2.44%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 188.89 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 35.66 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 148.52M with the revenue now reading 0.06 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.61 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.50 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AIV sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AIV attractive?

In related news, Director, Rayis John D bought 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 29. The purchase was performed at an average price of 36.63, for a total value of 989. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, NELSON KATHLEEN M. now sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 90,000. Also, Executive Vice President, Bezzant John E sold 25,429 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 04. The shares were cost at an average price of 50.61 per share, with a total market value of 1,286,878. Following this completion of disposal, the Executive Vice President, Kimmel Keith M now holds 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 832,080. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

4 out of 12 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Apartment Investment and Management Company. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AIV stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $40.80.