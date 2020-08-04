Should You Buy Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) shares fell to a low of $12.68 before closing at $12.92. Intraday shares traded counted 1.02 million, which was 11.62% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.15M. TWNK’s previous close was $12.68 while the outstanding shares total 123.12M. The firm has a beta of 0.74, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 35.11, and a growth ratio of 3.35. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 66.29, with weekly volatility at 2.23% and ATR at 0.28. The TWNK stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.32 and a $14.72 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.89% on 08/03/20.

Investors have identified the Packaged Foods company Hostess Brands Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.68 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 306289000 million total, with 185026000 million as their total liabilities.

TWNK were able to record 26000.0 as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -188.92 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 13.14 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Hostess Brands Inc. recorded a total of 243.49 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 8.52% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 11.01%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 164.15 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 79.34 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 123.12M with the revenue now reading 0.02 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.13 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.61 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TWNK sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TWNK attractive?

In related news, , Hostess CDM Co-Invest, LLC sold 274,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 08. The sale was performed at an average price of 12.57, for a total value of 3,445,741. As the sale deal closes, the , Hostess CDM Co-Invest, LLC now sold 324,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,028,052. Also, , Hostess CDM Co-Invest, LLC sold 215,725 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 01. The shares were price at an average price of 12.32 per share, with a total market value of 2,657,667. Following this completion of acquisition, the , Hostess CDM Co-Invest, LLC now holds 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,929,478. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

8 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Hostess Brands Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TWNK stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $15.38.