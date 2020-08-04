QTS Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:QTS): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

QTS Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:QTS) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.39% on 08/03/20. The shares fell to a low of $71.20 before closing at $71.67. Intraday shares traded counted 0.3 million, which was 63.66% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 825.71K. QTS’s previous close was $71.95 while the outstanding shares total 61.30M. The firm has a beta of 0.55. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 72.92, with weekly volatility at 2.81% and ATR at 1.73. The QTS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $42.64 and a $72.21 high.

Investors have identified the REIT – Industrial company QTS Realty Trust Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.38 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

QTS were able to record -100.16 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 156.3 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 71.06 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, QTS Realty Trust Inc. recorded a total of 126.29 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 10.77% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 2.05%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 110.66 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 15.63 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 61.30M with the revenue now reading 0.14 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.58 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.63 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on QTS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of QTS attractive?

In related news, Secretary, Goza Shirley E. sold 15,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jul 31. The sale was performed at an average price of 70.73, for a total value of 1,090,453. As the sale deal closes, the EVP — Finance and Accounting, SCHAFER WILLIAM H now sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,303,644. Also, Chief Executive Officer, Williams Chad L. sold 241,808 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 06. The shares were price at an average price of 65.15 per share, with a total market value of 15,753,791. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief People Officer, Bloom Steven C now holds 7,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 498,817. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.80%.

14 out of 18 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on QTS Realty Trust Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the QTS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $73.78.