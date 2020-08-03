Why To Keep Buying Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ENR) while S&P500 gain 0.79%

Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ENR) has a beta of 1.21, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 36.78, and a growth ratio of 3.64. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58.99, with weekly volatility at 2.37% and ATR at 1.35. The ENR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $26.60 and a $53.84 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.02% on 07/31/20. The shares fell to a low of $48.93 before closing at $50.13. Intraday shares traded counted 0.55 million, which was 21.89% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 698.32K. ENR’s previous close was $50.12 while the outstanding shares total 69.10M.

Investors have identified the Electrical Equipment & Parts company Energizer Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.43 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ENR, the company has in raw cash 277.9 million on their books with 91.3 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1266100000 million total, with 892900000 million as their total liabilities.

ENR were able to record 58.6 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 19.4 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 86.3 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Energizer Holdings Inc. recorded a total of 587.0 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 5.21% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -25.52%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 351.4 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 235.6 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 69.10M with the revenue now reading -1.90 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.36 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.00 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ENR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ENR attractive?

In related news, President & COO, LaVigne Mark Stephen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 12. The purchase was performed at an average price of 41.20, for a total value of 123,600. As the purchase deal closes, the SVP, Corporate Controller, Drabik John J now sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 103,460. Also, EVP, CFO & CAO, GORMAN TIMOTHY W bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 15. The shares were cost at an average price of 35.73 per share, with a total market value of 357,339. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, KLEIN JOHN EDDY now holds 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 29,803. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.

10 out of 13 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Energizer Holdings Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ENR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $51.58.