The Futility of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)’s Fundamentals

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) shares fell to a low of $40.8602 before closing at $42.36. Intraday shares traded counted 0.47 million, which was 28.02% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 654.54K. AXNX’s previous close was $42.37 while the outstanding shares total 33.64M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.90, with weekly volatility at 4.81% and ATR at 2.12. The AXNX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $15.25 and a $44.25 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.02% on 07/31/20.

Investors have identified the Medical Devices company Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.66 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (AXNX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For AXNX, the company has in raw cash 159.82 million on their books with 5.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 204065000 million total, with 19847000 million as their total liabilities.

AXNX were able to record -24.02 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -11.26 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -23.31 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (AXNX)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. recorded a total of 26.3 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 95.9% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 62.18%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 9.89 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 16.4 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 33.64M with the revenue now reading -0.43 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.56 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -2.80 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AXNX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AXNX attractive?

In related news, Chief Operating Officer, Sama Rinda sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jul 29. The sale was performed at an average price of 43.00, for a total value of 55,556. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Operating Officer, Sama Rinda now sold 13,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 590,860. Also, Chief Operating Officer, Sama Rinda sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jul 21. The shares were price at an average price of 40.81 per share, with a total market value of 587,611. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Operating Officer, Sama Rinda now holds 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 811,023. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.90%.

8 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AXNX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $45.75.