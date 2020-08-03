Something To Watch Before Buying Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE)

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) shares fell to a low of $27.30 before closing at $27.43. Intraday shares traded counted 65339.0, which was 60.51% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 165.45K. APRE’s previous close was $27.82 while the outstanding shares total 21.05M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 21.96. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 44.01, with weekly volatility at 4.99% and ATR at 1.97. The APRE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $15.10 and a $53.11 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.40% on 07/31/20.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company Aprea Therapeutics Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $585.63 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For APRE, the company has in raw cash 122.51 million on their books with 0.24 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 124604000 million total, with 11544000 million as their total liabilities.

APRE were able to record -7.55 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -7.58 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -7.54 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE)

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent -11.87 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of -0.22 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 21.05M with the revenue now reading -0.45 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.57 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -4.67 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on APRE sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of APRE attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, KDev Investments AB sold 241,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jul 07. The sale was performed at an average price of 34.55, for a total value of 8,350,839. As the sale deal closes, the Director, ROCKLAGE SCOTT M now sold 120,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,001,461. Also, 10% Owner, 5AM Ventures IV, L.P. sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 16. The shares were price at an average price of 33.30 per share, with a total market value of 4,662,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, ROCKLAGE SCOTT M now holds 245,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 7,044,412. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 12.94%.

1 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Aprea Therapeutics Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the APRE stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $39.00.