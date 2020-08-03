Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX) is down -2.13% from 52 weeks low but Don’t Get Your Hopes high

Pacific Ethanol Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) shares fell to a low of $2.11 before closing at $2.35. Intraday shares traded counted 10.69 million, which was -560.0% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.62M. PEIX’s previous close was $2.35 while the outstanding shares total 53.83M. The firm has a beta of 3.42. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 91.48, with weekly volatility at 33.13% and ATR at 0.23. The PEIX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.22 and a $2.75 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing 0.00% on 07/31/20.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing company Pacific Ethanol Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $130.40 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For PEIX, the company has in raw cash 26.78 million on their books with 89.9 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 199297000 million total, with 188175000 million as their total liabilities.

PEIX were able to record 25.66 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 7.78 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 26.9 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Pacific Ethanol Inc. recorded a total of 311.4 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -14.26% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -14.84%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 324.29 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of -12.89 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 53.83M with the revenue now reading -0.47 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.73 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -1.40 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PEIX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PEIX attractive?

In related news, VP, Supply & Trading, Sneed James R bought 20,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 12. The purchase was performed at an average price of 0.82, for a total value of 17,043. As the purchase deal closes, the Co-President & Co-CEO, KOEHLER NEIL M now bought 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,262. Also, President & CEO, KOEHLER NEIL M bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 22. The shares were cost at an average price of 0.57 per share, with a total market value of 57,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 4.30%.

1 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Pacific Ethanol Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PEIX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $3.50.