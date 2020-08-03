Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) previous close was $19.53 while the outstanding shares total 116.46M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 34.40, and a growth ratio of 2.24. AQUA’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.54% on 07/31/20. The shares fell to a low of $18.64 before closing at $19.23. Intraday shares traded counted 0.56 million, which was 7.32% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 601.25K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 50.28, with weekly volatility at 3.17% and ATR at 0.75. The AQUA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.09 and a $25.23 high.

Investors have identified the Pollution & Treatment Controls company Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.28 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For AQUA, the company has in raw cash 108.5 million on their books with 14.24 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 609831000 million total, with 322490000 million as their total liabilities.

AQUA were able to record -16.78 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -1.39 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 21.98 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. recorded a total of 351.66 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 0.86% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 1.58%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 240.46 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 111.21 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 116.46M with the revenue now reading 0.07 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.11 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.16 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AQUA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AQUA attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, AEA INVESTORS FUND V LP sold 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 10. The sale was performed at an average price of 18.87, for a total value of 169,796,700. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, AEA INVESTORS LP now sold 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 169,796,700. Also, Executive Vice President, Aulick Rodney sold 20,194 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 20. The shares were price at an average price of 24.89 per share, with a total market value of 502,697. Following this completion of acquisition, the Executive Vice President, Aulick Rodney now holds 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 24,299. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.20%.

4 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AQUA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $18.70.