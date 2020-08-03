Can Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Offer Investors Safety?

Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE:FLO) previous close was $22.59 while the outstanding shares total 211.75M. The firm has a beta of 0.37, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 51.94, and a growth ratio of 8.56. FLO’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.71% on 07/31/20. The shares fell to a low of $22.40 before closing at $22.75. Intraday shares traded counted 1.1 million, which was 1.23% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.11M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57.57, with weekly volatility at 1.54% and ATR at 0.41. The FLO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $17.42 and a $25.08 high.

Investors have identified the Packaged Foods company Flowers Foods Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.78 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For FLO, the company has in raw cash 252.68 million on their books with 54.27 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 831820000 million total, with 504914000 million as their total liabilities.

FLO were able to record 84.48 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 241.64 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 106.19 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Flowers Foods Inc. recorded a total of 1.35 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 6.34% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 31.99%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 670.87 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 678.57 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 211.75M with the revenue now reading -0.03 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.34 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.96 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on FLO sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of FLO attractive?

In related news, Director, SINGER DAVID V sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 18. The sale was performed at an average price of 24.29, for a total value of 231,654. As the sale deal closes, the Director, SINGER DAVID V now sold 68,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,659,915. Also, Chief Marketing Officer, MUKHERJEE DEBO bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 14. The shares were price at an average price of 21.35 per share, with a total market value of 35,228. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.90%.

1 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Flowers Foods Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FLO stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $23.33.