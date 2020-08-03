Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) moved down -0.67% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.07% on 07/31/20. The shares fell to a low of $26.255 before closing at $26.72. Intraday shares traded counted 0.52 million, which was 51.5% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.07M. AVT’s previous close was $26.74 while the outstanding shares total 99.48M. The firm has a beta of 1.33. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.09, with weekly volatility at 2.96% and ATR at 0.82. The AVT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $17.85 and a $46.41 high.

Investors have identified the Electronics & Computer Distribution company Avnet Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.64 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Avnet Inc. (AVT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For AVT, the company has in raw cash 402.65 million on their books with 55.5 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 6316621000 million total, with 2607788000 million as their total liabilities.

AVT were able to record 381.45 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -143.45 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 442.61 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Avnet Inc. (AVT)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Avnet Inc. recorded a total of 4.31 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -9.03% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -5.22%.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.11 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AVT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AVT attractive?

In related news, SVP, Chief Admin Officer, Miller MaryAnn G. sold 11,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 26. The sale was performed at an average price of 29.00, for a total value of 332,224. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Financial Officer, Liguori Thomas now bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 100,964. Also, Director, LAWRENCE JAMES A sold 13,109 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 05. The shares were price at an average price of 41.07 per share, with a total market value of 538,387. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, LAWRENCE JAMES A now holds 26,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,091,428. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

1 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 8 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Avnet Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AVT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $30.63.