At BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC), Share Price Got a Bit Ahead of the Fundamentals

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.83% on 07/31/20. The shares fell to a low of $2.41 before closing at $2.54. Intraday shares traded counted 0.47 million, which was -4.69% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 446.51K. BKCC’s previous close was $2.47 while the outstanding shares total 70.17M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.49, with weekly volatility at 4.43% and ATR at 0.10. The BKCC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.43 and a $5.93 high.

Investors have identified the Asset Management company BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $178.24 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Potential earnings growth for BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation recorded a total of 17.5 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -12.3% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -6.83%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 8.74 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 8.77 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 70.17M with the revenue now reading -0.40 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.10 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.59 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on BKCC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of BKCC attractive?

In related news, Interim CEO, Keenan James bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 10. The purchase was performed at an average price of 4.27, for a total value of 213,565. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Harris Jerrold B now bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 35,530. Also, Interim CFO/Interim Treasurer, Pungello Michael bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 09. The shares were cost at an average price of 4.17 per share, with a total market value of 41,694. Following this completion of disposal, the Interim CEO, Keenan James now holds 60,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 244,357. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.35%.

1 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BKCC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $3.40.