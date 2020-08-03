Are Investors Unfairly Punishing Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)?

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) previous close was $21.31 while the outstanding shares total 94.35M. The firm has a beta of 1.32, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 8.06, and a growth ratio of 1.01. PPBI’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.41% on 07/31/20. The shares fell to a low of $20.055 before closing at $21.01. Intraday shares traded counted 0.51 million, which was 21.94% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 647.19K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 51.09, with weekly volatility at 5.27% and ATR at 1.09. The PPBI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $13.93 and a $34.90 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.01 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

PPBI were able to record 40.68 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 207.18 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 45.92 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. recorded a total of 123.79 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -6.02% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -4.89%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 14.61 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 109.17 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 94.35M with the revenue now reading 0.44 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.03 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.60 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PPBI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PPBI attractive?

In related news, Director, GARRETT JOSEPH L bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 12. The purchase was performed at an average price of 20.06, for a total value of 2,006. As the purchase deal closes, the SEVP & Chief Risk Officer, Karr Michael S now sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 208,200. Also, Director, GARRETT JOSEPH L bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 18. The shares were cost at an average price of 15.33 per share, with a total market value of 7,663. Following this completion of disposal, the EVP Head of Real Estate & SBA, Porcelli Christopher now holds 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 109,545. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.60%.

4 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PPBI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $26.33.