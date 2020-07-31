New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) has a beta of 1.67, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 12.14. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57.35, with weekly volatility at 5.36% and ATR at 0.21. The SNR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.72 and a $8.35 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.68% on 07/30/20. The shares fell to a low of $3.54 before closing at $3.63. Intraday shares traded counted 0.23 million, which was 67.91% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 716.56K. SNR’s previous close was $3.73 while the outstanding shares total 82.39M.

Investors have identified the REIT – Residential company New Senior Investment Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $311.49 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

SNR were able to record -7.03 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 84.6 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -4.24 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, New Senior Investment Group Inc. recorded a total of 86.59 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -0.86% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 68.86%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 80.36 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 6.23 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 82.39M with the revenue now reading 0.06 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.15 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.67 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SNR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SNR attractive?

In related news, Director, Milner David H. bought 37,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 12. The purchase was performed at an average price of 3.49, for a total value of 130,382. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Milner David H. now bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 241,280. Also, Director, SAVAGE ROBERT F JR bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 10. The shares were cost at an average price of 5.48 per share, with a total market value of 274,160. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, SAVAGE ROBERT F JR now holds 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 275,505. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.00%.

1 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on New Senior Investment Group Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SNR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $5.67.