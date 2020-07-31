Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has a beta of 0.92, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 26.82, and a growth ratio of 3.14. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.28, with weekly volatility at 2.12% and ATR at 4.21. The KSU stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $92.86 and a $178.59 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.30% on 07/30/20. The shares fell to a low of $155.04 before closing at $156.69. Intraday shares traded counted 0.95 million, which was 12.16% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.08M. KSU’s previous close was $158.76 while the outstanding shares total 94.48M.

Investors have identified the Railroads company Kansas City Southern as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $14.82 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Kansas City Southern (KSU) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For KSU, the company has in raw cash 620.1 million on their books with 16.3 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1116200000 million total, with 456900000 million as their total liabilities.

KSU were able to record 252.6 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 471.3 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 525.5 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Kansas City Southern (KSU)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Kansas City Southern recorded a total of 547.9 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -30.32% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -33.55%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 367.5 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 180.4 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 94.48M with the revenue now reading 1.17 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.12 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 6.90 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on KSU sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of KSU attractive?

In related news, EVP & COO, Songer Jeffrey M sold 4,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jul 21. The sale was performed at an average price of 157.50, for a total value of 707,503. As the sale deal closes, the EVP & Chief Innovation Officer, Hancock Brian D. now sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 548,627. Also, EVP & Chief Marketing Officer, NAATZ MICHAEL J. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 10. The shares were price at an average price of 158.13 per share, with a total market value of 474,379. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP Chief Legal Ofc & Corp Sec, Godderz Adam J now holds 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 85,215. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

9 out of 22 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 11 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Kansas City Southern. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the KSU stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $167.72.