Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) shares fell to a low of $20.60 before closing at $21.80. Intraday shares traded counted 0.18 million, which was 56.14% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 405.01K. EBIX’s previous close was $21.92 while the outstanding shares total 30.48M. The firm has a beta of 2.09, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 6.98, and a growth ratio of 0.70. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.34, with weekly volatility at 5.71% and ATR at 1.14. The EBIX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $8.75 and a $46.50 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.55% on 07/30/20.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company Ebix Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $711.12 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Ebix Inc. (EBIX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For EBIX, the company has in raw cash 91.9 million on their books with 29.08 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 319118000 million total, with 187161000 million as their total liabilities.

EBIX were able to record 26.93 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -22.37 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 29.58 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Ebix Inc. (EBIX)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Ebix Inc. recorded a total of 137.88 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -3.66% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -6.02%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 57.46 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 80.42 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 30.48M with the revenue now reading 0.81 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.73 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on EBIX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of EBIX attractive?

In related news, Director, Eckert Neil D sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 17. The sale was performed at an average price of 23.92, for a total value of 239,200. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Eckert Neil D now bought 3,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 53,062. Also, Chairman & CEO, RAINA ROBIN bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 18. The shares were price at an average price of 9.20 per share, with a total market value of 920,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Bhalla Pavan now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 103,500. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 13.50%.