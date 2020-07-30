Here’s Why American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) Rallying -5.01% to $153.00 Is Just a Matter of Time

American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has a beta of 0.23, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 42.38, and a growth ratio of 5.11. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 77.74, with weekly volatility at 1.60% and ATR at 2.91. The AWK stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $92.00 and a $146.27 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.81% on 07/29/20. The shares fell to a low of $145.92 before closing at $147.99. Intraday shares traded counted 0.81 million, which was 13.62% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 933.77K. AWK’s previous close was $145.36 while the outstanding shares total 181.00M.

Investors have identified the Utilities – Regulated Water company American Water Works Company Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $26.86 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For AWK, the company has in raw cash 589.0 million on their books with 49.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1801000000 million total, with 2767000000 million as their total liabilities.

AWK were able to record -228.0 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 498.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 180.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, American Water Works Company Inc. recorded a total of 844.0 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 3.67% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -6.87%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 605.0 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 239.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 181.00M with the revenue now reading 0.69 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.65 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.61 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AWK sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AWK attractive?

In related news, Director, Yates Lloyd M bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 13. The purchase was performed at an average price of 115.95, for a total value of 231,900. As the purchase deal closes, the SVP, Human Resources, Kennedy Melanie M now sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 644,643. Also, EVP,General Counsel, Secretary, Sgro Michael A sold 9,502 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 21. The shares were cost at an average price of 137.69 per share, with a total market value of 1,308,330. Following this completion of disposal, the SVP, Chief EA and Corp. BD Off, Warnock Loyd A now holds 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 853,988. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

6 out of 15 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on American Water Works Company Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AWK stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $136.27.