H&E Equipment Services Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES): The Fundamentals Have Changed

H&E Equipment Services Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) previous close was $17.81 while the outstanding shares total 35.97M. The firm has a beta of 2.30, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 18.63, and a growth ratio of 1.57. HEES’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 4.21% on 07/29/20. The shares fell to a low of $17.9266 before closing at $18.56. Intraday shares traded counted 0.18 million, which was 49.93% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 360.01K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.57, with weekly volatility at 3.60% and ATR at 0.84. The HEES stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.12 and a $37.85 high.

Investors have identified the Rental & Leasing Services company H&E Equipment Services Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $691.17 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 305373000 million total, with 330084000 million as their total liabilities.

HEES were able to record 4.61 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -1.81 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 34.46 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, H&E Equipment Services Inc. recorded a total of 285.92 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -9.69% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -21.76%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 180.44 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 105.48 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 35.97M with the revenue now reading -1.03 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.23 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.67 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HEES sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of HEES attractive?

In related news, Director, KARLSON LAWRENCE C bought 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 12. The purchase was performed at an average price of 13.88, for a total value of 39,905. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Sawyer John now bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 9,250. Also, Director, Sawyer John bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 18. The shares were cost at an average price of 10.00 per share, with a total market value of 30,000. Following this completion of disposal, the CEO & President, Barber Bradley W now holds 32,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 322,372. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 10.90%.

2 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on H&E Equipment Services Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HEES stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $22.50.