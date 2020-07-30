Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) jump over 0.49% in a week: Is FIVN Giving A Buy Signal?

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.90% on 07/29/20. The shares fell to a low of $114.65 before closing at $116.15. Intraday shares traded counted 0.31 million, which was 75.27% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.24M. FIVN’s previous close was $113.98 while the outstanding shares total 61.71M. The firm has a beta of 0.72. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.70, with weekly volatility at 3.73% and ATR at 4.58. The FIVN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $46.22 and a $122.19 high.

Investors have identified the Software – Infrastructure company Five9 Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $7.29 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Five9 Inc. (FIVN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For FIVN, the company has in raw cash 155.86 million on their books with 6.09 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 393981000 million total, with 71113000 million as their total liabilities.

FIVN were able to record 4.35 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 77.89 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 10.39 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Five9 Inc. (FIVN)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Five9 Inc. recorded a total of 95.09 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 21.61% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 2.97%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 40.04 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 55.05 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 61.71M with the revenue now reading -0.12 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.06 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.12 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on FIVN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of FIVN attractive?

In related news, Chief Financial Officer, ZWARENSTEIN BARRY sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jul 16. The sale was performed at an average price of 110.42, for a total value of 1,380,279. As the sale deal closes, the President, Burkland Daniel P. now sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,731,779. Also, Chief Financial Officer, ZWARENSTEIN BARRY sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 16. The shares were price at an average price of 103.69 per share, with a total market value of 1,296,127. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP, Cloud Operations, WELCH SCOTT now holds 2,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 286,259. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.10%.

11 out of 18 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Five9 Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FIVN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $103.63.