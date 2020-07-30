Are Investors Unfairly Punishing Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)?

Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.99% on 07/29/20. The shares fell to a low of $97.22 before closing at $100.45. Intraday shares traded counted 0.9 million, which was -44.56% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 619.54K. EEFT’s previous close was $96.60 while the outstanding shares total 53.61M. The firm has a beta of 1.21, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 19.37, and a growth ratio of 1.29. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.57, with weekly volatility at 2.77% and ATR at 3.75. The EEFT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $61.27 and a $167.64 high.

Investors have identified the Software – Infrastructure company Euronet Worldwide Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.34 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For EEFT, the company has in raw cash 1.3 billion on their books with 132.68 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2472635000 million total, with 1461590000 million as their total liabilities.

EEFT were able to record 75.49 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -227.63 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 105.88 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Euronet Worldwide Inc. recorded a total of 583.91 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 1.1% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -18.81%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 359.46 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 224.45 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 53.61M with the revenue now reading 0.04 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.69 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 6.65 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on EEFT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of EEFT attractive?

In related news, Director, STRANDJORD M JEANNINE bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 11. The purchase was performed at an average price of 100.13, for a total value of 200,260. As the purchase deal closes, the Exec VP and General Counsel, NEWMAN JEFFREY B now sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 621,000. Also, Exec VP and General Counsel, NEWMAN JEFFREY B sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 19. The shares were cost at an average price of 145.76 per share, with a total market value of 1,020,320. Following this completion of disposal, the SVP – Chief Technology Officer, Bruckner Martin L. now holds 12,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,985,135. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.40%.

8 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Euronet Worldwide Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the EEFT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $119.00.