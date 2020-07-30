Are Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) Prospects Worsening?

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.87, with weekly volatility at 3.10% and ATR at 1.18. The ARES stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $20.20 and a $41.88 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.43 million, which was 63.54% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.18M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.38% on 07/29/20. The shares fell to a low of $39.51 before closing at $40.46. ARES’s previous close was $39.52 while the outstanding shares total 118.37M. The firm has a beta of 1.28, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 126.04, and a growth ratio of 10.37.

Investors have identified the Asset Management company Ares Management Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $10.39 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

ARES were able to record -366.3 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 1.03 billion. In cash movements, the company had a total of -363.24 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Ares Management Corporation (ARES)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Ares Management Corporation recorded a total of 13.41 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -3458.78% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -3158.48%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 81.96 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of -68.55 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 118.37M with the revenue now reading -2.33 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.40 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.67 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ARES sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ARES attractive?

In related news, Head of Credit Group, deVeer R. Kipp sold 33,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jul 29. The sale was performed at an average price of 40.37, for a total value of 1,352,274. As the sale deal closes, the Head of Credit Group, deVeer R. Kipp now sold 6,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 256,691. Also, Head of Credit Group, deVeer R. Kipp sold 94,038 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jul 24. The shares were price at an average price of 38.87 per share, with a total market value of 3,655,671. Following this completion of acquisition, the Head of Credit Group, deVeer R. Kipp now holds 8,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 342,937. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.30%.

11 out of 13 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Ares Management Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ARES stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $44.18.