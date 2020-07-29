Why You Need To Look At This Metric Before Buying ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -5.03% on 07/28/20. The shares fell to a low of $4.695 before closing at $4.72. Intraday shares traded counted 0.95 million, which was 16.68% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.14M. ASX’s previous close was $4.97 while the outstanding shares total 2.13B. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 15.84, and a growth ratio of 0.46. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.43, with weekly volatility at 2.70% and ATR at 0.15. The ASX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.17 and a $5.70 high.

Investors have identified the Semiconductors company ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $10.64 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ASX, the company has in raw cash 2.45 billion on their books with 455.67 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 7191618000 million total, with 5743866000 million as their total liabilities.

ASX were able to record -5.21 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 454.77 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 446.47 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. recorded a total of 3.23 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 10.65% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -30.89%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 2.7 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 536.38 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 2.13B with the revenue now reading 0.06 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.25 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ASX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ASX attractive?

13 out of 23 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ASX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $5.23.