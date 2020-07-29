Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 50.63, with weekly volatility at 6.27% and ATR at 0.86. The RDUS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $10.32 and a $29.97 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.69 million, which was -12.85% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 611.61K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.37% on 07/28/20. The shares fell to a low of $13.05 before closing at $13.30. RDUS’s previous close was $13.35 while the outstanding shares total 46.39M. The firm has a beta of 1.14.

Investors have identified the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic company Radius Health Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $566.18 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For RDUS, the company has in raw cash 41.29 million on their books with 2.14 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 185378000 million total, with 60741000 million as their total liabilities.

Potential earnings growth for Radius Health Inc. (RDUS)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Radius Health Inc. recorded a total of 47.92 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 37.73% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -16.16%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 4.06 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 43.86 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 46.39M with the revenue now reading -0.81 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.72 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -2.89 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on RDUS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of RDUS attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, BIOTECH TARGET N V bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jul 08. The purchase was performed at an average price of 13.21, for a total value of 330,178. As the purchase deal closes, the 10% Owner, BIOTECH TARGET N V now bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 787,555. Also, Director, Dere Willard H sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 26. The shares were cost at an average price of 17.95 per share, with a total market value of 34,554. Following this completion of disposal, the Sr. VP of Sales and Marketing, Kelly Joseph Francis now holds 889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 15,942. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

2 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Radius Health Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the RDUS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $23.43.