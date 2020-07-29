Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) is down -77.79% from 52 weeks low but Don’t Get Your Hopes high

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has a beta of 1.07, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 35.62, and a growth ratio of 4.82. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57.20, with weekly volatility at 2.41% and ATR at 4.38. The ODFL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $104.61 and a $190.13 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.56% on 07/28/20. The shares fell to a low of $182.035 before closing at $182.40. Intraday shares traded counted 0.69 million, which was 13.67% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 796.48K. ODFL’s previous close was $185.29 while the outstanding shares total 119.05M.

Investors have identified the Trucking company Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $21.73 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ODFL, the company has in raw cash 356.97 million on their books with 45.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 831006000 million total, with 428295000 million as their total liabilities.

ODFL were able to record 151.81 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -46.6 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 204.02 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. recorded a total of 987.36 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -0.35% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -2.21%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 20.8 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 966.56 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 119.05M with the revenue now reading 1.12 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.11 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 5.11 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ODFL sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ODFL attractive?

In related news, SVP – Operations, Bates David J. sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 11. The sale was performed at an average price of 220.62, for a total value of 74,790. As the sale deal closes, the Senior Executive Chairman, CONGDON EARL E now sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,275,590. Also, Executive Chairman, CONGDON DAVID S sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Oct 31. The shares were price at an average price of 181.94 per share, with a total market value of 4,275,590. Following this completion of acquisition, the Executive Chairman, CONGDON DAVID S now holds 30,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,990,251. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

4 out of 15 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 8 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ODFL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $153.27.