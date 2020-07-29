Here’s Why PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) Rallying -15.9% to $25.00 Is Just a Matter of Time

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.83% on 07/28/20. The shares fell to a low of $9.10 before closing at $9.10. Intraday shares traded counted 98744.0, which was 78.47% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 458.66K. PBFX’s previous close was $9.27 while the outstanding shares total 62.37M. The firm has a beta of 1.75, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 4.80, and a growth ratio of 0.61. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 43.34, with weekly volatility at 3.24% and ATR at 0.51. The PBFX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.06 and a $22.00 high.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Midstream company PBF Logistics LP as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $569.21 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 215908000 million total, with 59343000 million as their total liabilities.

PBFX were able to record 12.57 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 81.06 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 18.65 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for PBF Logistics LP (PBFX)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, PBF Logistics LP recorded a total of 93.03 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 15.25% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 0.85%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 45.38 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 47.65 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 62.37M with the revenue now reading 0.56 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.48 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.99 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PBFX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PBFX attractive?

In related news, Director, Jones Bruce A. bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 18. The purchase was performed at an average price of 11.83, for a total value of 9,460. As the purchase deal closes, the Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1, Inversora Carso, S.A. de C.V. now bought 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 224,884. Also, Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1, Inversora Carso, S.A. de C.V. bought 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 31. The shares were cost at an average price of 5.67 per share, with a total market value of 246,441. Following this completion of disposal, the Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1, Inversora Carso, S.A. de C.V. now holds 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 266,780. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 12.10%.

3 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on PBF Logistics LP. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PBFX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $15.50.