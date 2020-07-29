Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) previous close was $52.41 while the outstanding shares total 51.89M. The firm has a beta of 1.18, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 32.82. GDOT’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.56% on 07/28/20. The shares fell to a low of $50.99 before closing at $51.07. Intraday shares traded counted 0.3 million, which was 54.52% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 664.03K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57.87, with weekly volatility at 4.14% and ATR at 2.20. The GDOT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $14.20 and a $54.39 high.

Investors have identified the Credit Services company Green Dot Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.79 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For GDOT, the company has in raw cash 1.57 billion on their books with 8.05 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1977752000 million total, with 1906303000 million as their total liabilities.

GDOT were able to record 88.39 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 500.15 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 104.13 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Green Dot Corporation (GDOT)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Green Dot Corporation recorded a total of 362.17 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 5.98% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 31.16%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 362.17 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 303.32 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 51.89M with the revenue now reading 0.89 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.79 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.33 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on GDOT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of GDOT attractive?

In related news, General Counsel and Secretary, Ricci John C sold 17,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jul 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 48.80, for a total value of 849,880. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Technology Officer, Archer Kuan now sold 11,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 590,950. Also, Chief Human Resources Officer, Bibelheimer Jason sold 12,806 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 22. The shares were price at an average price of 40.00 per share, with a total market value of 512,225. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Osher Jeffrey now holds 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 919,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.90%.

7 out of 15 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 8 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Green Dot Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the GDOT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $44.92.