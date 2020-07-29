First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares fell to a low of $29.59 before closing at $29.63. Intraday shares traded counted 0.27 million, which was 58.17% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 640.54K. FFIN’s previous close was $30.00 while the outstanding shares total 142.12M. The firm has a beta of 0.99, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 24.92, and a growth ratio of 2.49. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 52.89, with weekly volatility at 3.28% and ATR at 1.19. The FFIN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $20.70 and a $36.45 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.23% on 07/28/20.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company First Financial Bankshares Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.07 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

FFIN were able to record 25.85 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -14.74 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 31.59 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, First Financial Bankshares Inc. recorded a total of 88.1 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 12.71% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 6.78%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 7.2 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 80.9 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 142.12M with the revenue now reading 0.26 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.24 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.21 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on FFIN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of FFIN attractive?

In related news, Director, COPELAND DAVID L sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 05. The sale was performed at an average price of 33.61, for a total value of 672,200. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Anthony April Kaye Bullock now bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 121,875. Also, Director, TROTTER JOHNNY bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 13. The shares were price at an average price of 24.85 per share, with a total market value of 49,700. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Anthony April Kaye Bullock now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 249,250. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.60%.

0 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on First Financial Bankshares Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FFIN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $25.80.