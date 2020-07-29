First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) move up 0.36% this morning: FFBC Price Rally Looks Real

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) shares fell to a low of $13.70 before closing at $13.85. Intraday shares traded counted 0.23 million, which was 61.82% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 613.01K. FFBC’s previous close was $13.80 while the outstanding shares total 97.74M. The firm has a beta of 1.21, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 7.57, and a growth ratio of 0.76. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 52.49, with weekly volatility at 4.09% and ATR at 0.71. The FFBC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $10.83 and a $26.19 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.36% on 07/28/20.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company First Financial Bancorp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.31 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

FFBC were able to record -132.03 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 61.2 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -126.22 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, First Financial Bancorp. recorded a total of 139.5 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -8.78% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -5.84%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 25.22 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 114.28 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 97.74M with the revenue now reading 0.29 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.27 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.14 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on FFBC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of FFBC attractive?

In related news, Director, Booth Cynthia O bought 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 30. The purchase was performed at an average price of 13.89, for a total value of 9,362. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Ach J Wickliffe now bought 224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,111. Also, Director, PURKRABEK KNUST SUSAN L bought 224 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 30. The shares were cost at an average price of 13.89 per share, with a total market value of 3,111. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, OBRIEN THOMAS MURRAY now holds 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 12,487. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.30%.

0 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on First Financial Bancorp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FFBC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $15.10.